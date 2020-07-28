Independent Experts Clear Akinwumi Adesina Of Charges

A 15-page report earlier this year claimed that under his watch, the bank had been tarred by poor governance, impunity, personal enrichment and favouritism.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

An independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish president Mary Robinson, has cleared the beleaguered leader of the African Bank of Development (AfDB) of corruption, according to a report obtained by AFP.

Akinwumi Adesina, 60, a charismatic speaker known for his elegant suits and bow ties, became the first Nigerian to helm the AfDB in 2015.

AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina

The panel of three experts, led by Robinson alongside Gambia's Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank's integrity vice president Leonard McCarthy, cleared Adesina of all charges alleged by whistleblowers.

"The panel concurs with the committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the Committee," Monday's report concluded.

The rollercoaster of allegations has battered the African banking institution and Adesina -- who is the sole candidate for the bank's August's presidential elections -- after the whistleblowers' complaints were leaked to the media in April. See Also United States of America AfDB: Why United States Wants Adesina Out — Akinterinwa, Ex- NIIA Director-General 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

The former Nigerian finance minister had always stated he was "innocent" of the charges.

Robinson -- who led Ireland from 1990 to 1997 before serving as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights until 2002 -- dismissed the 16 whistleblower allegations against Adesina.

The panel did not investigate the charges themselves, as that was not within their mandate.

The AfDB plays an important if largely behind-the-scenes role in African economies, financing projects in agriculture, health, energy, education, transport and other development sectors.

DOCUMENT: AfDB Panel Report 27 July 2020 by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

