Killings: MURIC Urges Buhari To Deploy Soldiers In Southern Kaduna For Five Years, Advises Christians, Muslims To Live In Harmony

There are certain politicians who are fanning the ember of hatred in the community. They are people of different faiths and they need to co-exist peacefully.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

Professor Ishaq Akintola, Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged residents of Southern Kaduna to sheath their swords and live in peace.

Akintola, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said only the residents of the region can put an end to the constant bloodshed.

The MURIC director stated that the killings in Southern Kaduna dated back to decades, adding that the government can only do little to end the massacre.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

He also said that some politicians with ulterior motives were instigating the killings.

He said, "Southern Kaduna has always been porous, and it is a security matter. Of course, those people don't love themselves. They don't want to live together.

"There are certain politicians who are fanning the ember of hatred in the community. They are people of different faiths and they need to co-exist peacefully. They should understand that their religion is not even practicable without a peaceful environment.

"They should co-exist peacefully, learn to understand and tolerate one another."

Speaking on the solution to the killings, Akintola said the government should deploy military officers in Southern Kaduna and direct them to stay there for as long as five years.

"El-Rufai inherited the security problem in Southern Kaduna; it can be traced back to decades. There is no magic a governor can perform there unless the government is prepared to draft soldiers there 24/7 for the next five years.

"Soldiers have been drafted there, and as soon as the soldiers leave, the problem rears its ugly head again.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Stop Using Cosmetic Approach, Adopt Ife/Modakeke Tactics To End Killings In Southern Kaduna, Yakasai Tells Buhari, El-Rufai
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killings: El-Rufai Refused To Act On Intelligence We Provided, SOKAPU President Claims
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Southern Kaduna: A Long Story of Herdsmen Raids, Reprisal And Government Neglect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno: 10 Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Government Knows More About Southern Kaduna Killings But Not Investigating It, Says Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Orders Enforcement Of Curfew In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics EXPOSED: Niger Republic Citizen Nominated As Non-career Ambassador By President Buhari After Claiming To Be From Jigawa State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Train Stations After Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fashola
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio Names Lawmakers On NDDC Contracts' List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Former Nigeria International Dies After Fall From His Apartment In New York
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATED: Buhari Names Railway Stations After Deserving Nigerians
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Stop Using Cosmetic Approach, Adopt Ife/Modakeke Tactics To End Killings In Southern Kaduna, Yakasai Tells Buhari, El-Rufai
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Raise N365,000 For Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins Arrested For Condemning Service Chiefs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Independent Experts Clear Akinwumi Adesina Of Charges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Northerners Love Igbo, Will Help Igbo Man Become President In 2023 — Arthur Eze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Doctors In Delta Abandon Duty Posts Over Government's Insensitivity
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Caught With 55gm Of Drugs In India
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad