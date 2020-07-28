Killings: MURIC Urges Buhari To Deploy Soldiers In Southern Kaduna For Five Years, Advises Christians, Muslims To Live In Harmony

Professor Ishaq Akintola, Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged residents of Southern Kaduna to sheath their swords and live in peace.

Akintola, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said only the residents of the region can put an end to the constant bloodshed.

The MURIC director stated that the killings in Southern Kaduna dated back to decades, adding that the government can only do little to end the massacre.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

He also said that some politicians with ulterior motives were instigating the killings.

He said, "Southern Kaduna has always been porous, and it is a security matter. Of course, those people don't love themselves. They don't want to live together.

"There are certain politicians who are fanning the ember of hatred in the community. They are people of different faiths and they need to co-exist peacefully. They should understand that their religion is not even practicable without a peaceful environment.

"They should co-exist peacefully, learn to understand and tolerate one another."

Speaking on the solution to the killings, Akintola said the government should deploy military officers in Southern Kaduna and direct them to stay there for as long as five years.

"El-Rufai inherited the security problem in Southern Kaduna; it can be traced back to decades. There is no magic a governor can perform there unless the government is prepared to draft soldiers there 24/7 for the next five years.

"Soldiers have been drafted there, and as soon as the soldiers leave, the problem rears its ugly head again.