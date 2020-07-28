Local Government Elections To Hold In Ondo August 22

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed August 22, 2020 for local government elections in the state.

Yomi Dinakin, ODIEC Chairman, made the announcement in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The commission had previously fixed December 18, 2018 and April 18, 2020 for the exercise but postponed it due to some factors including the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Thirteen political parties have shown interest in participating in the council elections out of a total of 18.

Dinakin said the election would be conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said, “Contestants are enjoined to use social media, electronic, print, and others to canvas for votes within the stipulated period of campaigns.

“On the day of the election, the commission shall demand and enforce compliance with health protocols such as physical distancing, hand washing, use of sanitisers, face mask and other procedures.”

The ODIEC Chairman added that the accreditation of voters shall commence at 8:00am and close by 3:00pm while vehicular movement would be restricted except for those on essential duties on election day.

The Ondo State House of Assembly has approved N1.2bn for the electoral commission for the conduct of the exercise.