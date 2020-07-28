Niger Delta Ministry Ex-finance Director Sentenced To Prison For Embezzling N60m

Hon Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, who presided over the case, also ordered the forfeiture of two plots of land in Kubwa and Bwari in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

A former Director of Finance of the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Mr Ayinla Abibu, has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment for embezzling N60m belonging to the government.

Hon Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, who presided over the case, also ordered the forfeiture of two plots of land in Kubwa and Bwari in Abuja.

Abibu was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission for embezzling the money through the use of a front company, Zeocat Nigeria Limited, in March 2014.

The ICPC held that Abibu illegally obtained the sum in collusion with a former Principal Accountant in the ministry, Mr Kabiru Poloma, by fraudulently withdrawing money from the Constituency Project account of the ministry domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to the ICPC, he was said to have used the proceeds of the fraud to acquire a house in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, and plots of land in Kubwa and Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

Before his sentencing, the defence lawyer, Abiola Akinwale, pleaded with the court to be lenient with the suspect by granting him a lighter sentence as he falls amongst the age vulnerable to COVID-19.

The defence lawyer further told the court that a longer sentence would quicken the death of the convict’s aged parents, who were 99 and 92 years old respectively.

ICPC Counsel, Mr George Lawal, while conceding the powers of sentence to the court, argued that a lesser sentence might fail to serve as a deterrent to would-be-offenders.

He said, “In the circumstances, it is only fair that restitution be made in equal value of what was taken. This will send a clear message that crime does not pay.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Justice Dimgba, Army GOC 6 Division, Police AIG Operations, DIG, Ex-governors, APC Chieftains, EFCC Official Listed As Beneficiaries In NDDC Contracts
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ex-Air Force Chief, AVM Mamu, Over Corruption
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Am Not A Beneficiary Of NDDC Contracts, Justice Dimgba Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-year-old Farmer Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Raping 50-year-old Woman In Ondo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Pension Reform Chairman, Maina, Released From Prison Custody
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Justice Dimgba, Army GOC 6 Division, Police AIG Operations, DIG, Ex-governors, APC Chieftains, EFCC Official Listed As Beneficiaries In NDDC Contracts
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics EXPOSED: Niger Republic Citizen Nominated As Non-career Ambassador By President Buhari After Claiming To Be From Jigawa State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Controversy Trails African Doctor's Claims On Coronavirus Treatment In United States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Investigation Bureau Reveals Why Vice President Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crashed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ex-Air Force Chief, AVM Mamu, Over Corruption
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Stop Using Cosmetic Approach, Adopt Ife/Modakeke Tactics To End Killings In Southern Kaduna, Yakasai Tells Buhari, El-Rufai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Independent Experts Clear Akinwumi Adesina Of Charges
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Raise N365,000 For Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins Arrested For Condemning Service Chiefs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Train Stations After Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fashola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Am Not A Beneficiary Of NDDC Contracts, Justice Dimgba Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News One Person Killed, Three Others Injured In Lagos Gas Explosion
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad