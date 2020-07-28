NMA Tackles Cross River Government Over Lack Of Transparency In Coronavirus Management

According to the association, the situation had put the lives of doctors in grave danger by exposing them to the deadly virus.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

The Cross River chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association has accused the state government of lack of transparency in the management of Coronavirus in the state.

According to the association, the situation had put the lives of doctors in grave danger by exposing them to the deadly virus.

In a letter addressed to Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, Agam Ayuk, Chairman of the NMA in the state, said positive cases in the state were not transmitted to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control situation report room.
Governor Ben Ayade

The letter reads, “There has been no significant progress in the overall outbreak response in view of the NCDC strategies COVID-19 response pillars. Cross River Government should be encouraged to give the National Rapid Response Team the needed support to carry out their terms of reference in supporting the state’s response activities and ensure containment of the outbreak. 

“The presence of two tests centres in the state was expected to lead to an upscale in testing. However, that’s not the case especially in the state-owned Lawrence Henshaw Memorial Hospital molecular laboratory.

“It has been brought to our knowledge that the facility has carried out more than 50 test for COVID-19, yielding many positive results. To our greatest dismay, most of these positive results have not been transmitted to the NCDC situation report room. This lack of transparency and refusal to transmit confirmed result is a major cause for concern and capable of impending COVID-19 containment in the state. 

“It is very disturbing to report that the Cross River State Government have refused to activate the state-owned 100-bed capacity isolation centre at Adiabo for immediate use despite urgent need for the facility. The UCTH five-bed capacity isolation centre is the only functional isolation centre in the state. This isolation centre is easily filled up to capacity, leaving many confirmed cases stranded and returned home.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors Accuse Ekiti Government Of Making Profession Unattractive To Young Professionals
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Schools To Reopen August 4 For Graduating Students
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Airline That Flew Naira Marley To Abuja For Concert
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Doctors In Delta Abandon Duty Posts Over Government's Insensitivity
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Meets With Resident Doctors Over Fresh Strike Notice
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: AAC Condemns Lockdown Of Ogun State During Weekends
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics EXPOSED: Niger Republic Citizen Nominated As Non-career Ambassador By President Buhari After Claiming To Be From Jigawa State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Justice Dimgba, Army GOC 6 Division, Police AIG Operations, DIG, Ex-governors, APC Chieftains, EFCC Official Listed As Beneficiaries In NDDC Contracts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Train Stations After Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fashola
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Stop Using Cosmetic Approach, Adopt Ife/Modakeke Tactics To End Killings In Southern Kaduna, Yakasai Tells Buhari, El-Rufai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Independent Experts Clear Akinwumi Adesina Of Charges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Raise N365,000 For Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins Arrested For Condemning Service Chiefs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killings: El-Rufai Refused To Act On Intelligence We Provided, SOKAPU President Claims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sports Former Nigeria International Dies After Fall From His Apartment In New York
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio Names Lawmakers On NDDC Contracts' List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Northerners Love Igbo, Will Help Igbo Man Become President In 2023 — Arthur Eze
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Caught With 55gm Of Drugs In India
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad