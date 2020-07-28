One Person Killed, Three Others Injured In Lagos Gas Explosion

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said that the injured persons were receiving treatment at the hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

One person has been killed while three others were badly injured after a gas explosion rocked the Palmgroove Estate area of Lagos on Monday evening.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor air conditioner exploded as a result of leakage from the cylinder.

“This accident result to the death of a 30-year-old male, Usman Bello, while the other three men sustained different degree of injuries.

"The LASEMA Response Team, the Nigeria Police and the Lagos State Fire Service are responders at the scene of the incident.

“All the occupants in the building which belong to Mr Dayo Shofolawe have been evacuated. The scene of the incident has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

