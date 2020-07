Boko Haram fighters on Wednesday opened fire on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Security sources said that the insurgents attacked the convoy of Zulum at Baga town.

The attack comes three months after Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of the state, was attacked by the sect along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

At least five persons including three policemen were killed in the incident.