BREAKING: Two Airplanes Collide At Lagos Airport

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2020

There was uproar at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday after two airplanes collided at the international wing of the airport. 

An Airbus A330-243 owned by Middle East Airlines with registration number OD-MEA, ran into a Boeing 777 airplane with registration number TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airlines. 

Sources at the airport said the Turkish cargo flight was parked at the international airport apron when the Middle East airbus ran into it. 

“The Turkish cargo flight was parked at the tarmac when the MEA airbus ran into it l, ripping off part of the empennage of the aircraft.

“The MEA flight was taxiing when it happened,” the source said. 

The MEA airbus, which had been boarding passengers since 12:00pm, had to disembark every passenger on board.

Another source at the scene of the incident said the Middle East Airline and others had been carrying out commercial operations under the disguise of evacuation flights.

"These people have been running commercial flights under the disguise of evacuation. They come to this country at least three times a week.

"The MEA and even Turkish Airlines and others have been carrying out commercial operations," the source added.

