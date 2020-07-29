EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Troops, Kill Newly Married Officer, Nine Others

At least 10 soldiers including a newly married senior officer, who fought to repel a Boko Haram attack, were killed by members of the terror group last week, security sources told SaharaReporters.

The newly married officer, a lieutenant, was identified as Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi of the 202 Battalion in Bama, Borno State.

Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi

A captain and major were among the victims killed, too.

“We got a signal that we lost about 10 soldiers to Boko Haram terrorists. One of them, Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi just got married recently. I attended his marriage on 7th of December, 2019 at the command guest house in Maiduguri. A captain and another major were also killed,” a senior army officer told SaharaReporters.

Dozens of soldiers have been killed since Boko Haram began attacking military bases in 2018.

“In the last one week, Boko Haram fighters have killed and wounded several Nigerian soldiers in the city of Baga, Magumeri, Baga to Cross Kauwa highway and Maiduguri-Damboa highway,” the source added.