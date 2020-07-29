How Nigerian University Student Gbadebo Richard Died Inside Machine Of Soap-making Factory In Ibadan

A 300-level student of the Department of European Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Gbadebo Richard, has died in an industrial accident in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident happened at the Oluyole factory of Henkel Nigeria Limited, producers of WAW detergent and soap.

Twenty-year-old Richard, who was on night shift, was said to have fallen into one of the machines in the factory.

The other workers were not aware until they saw blood coming out through the other side of the machine.

“His family members were not informed by the company until an unknown number called them. So they mobilised to the company and blocked the road, about 30 police officers were called in to prevent disturbance.

"An ambulance later came and Richard’s father was allowed into the building. He later went with the body, packed in a plastic bag in the ambulance to the morgue at Teju Hospital without any of the staff of the factory,” a source told SaharaReporters.

The incident was also confirmed through a broadcast signed by President and Public Relations Officer of the faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan.

“It’s completely disheartening to announce the death of Mr Gbadebo Richard (300-level student) from the Department of European Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan.

"Your fervor to become greater in life was cut short by your sudden death. Team Evolution uses this medium to sympathise with the family of our late Afasite who was active, effective and diligent in studies. We pray that God be with the family and wipe out similar occurrence,” the statement read.

Olugbenga Fadeyi, Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, neither responded to calls nor replied to text messages over the issue.