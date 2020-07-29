Lawmakers Uncover Fresh Plot To Attack Southern Kaduna After Muslim Festival

The Southern Kaduna Caucus in the House of Representatives have raised the alarm over a fresh plot by bandits to launch another attack on people of the region after the Eid-il-Kabir break.

The caucus comprising five lawmakers from the area, revealed this on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to the recent killings in the region.

Leader of the group and House Minority Whip, Gideon Gwani, called on people of the area to remain vigilant to avoid massive loss of lives and properties.

He said, "It is important to note that we also have information that they are going to attack massively in Southern Kaduna after the Sallah break. We are calling on our people to be vigilant and we are asking them to do all they can to keep themselves alive.

"The bandits usually give information before launching attacks such as they did last weekend in Southern Kaduna, leaving about 20 people dead and security agents were notified.

"Even before these attacks that happened recently in Southern Kaduna and the one in Jama/Sanga that happened about five days ago, we have heard the information. These people when they are coming, they even give us information.

"We have informed the security agents. I have told my DPO to extend that information to his superiors and he has taken that information seriously as he has told me but these attacks are still going on.”

The lawmakers condemned the killings and kidnappings of people of Southern Kaduna, describing the development as unconstitutional, criminal and inhuman.

They identified forceful land grabbing by non-natives of Southern Kaduna as some of the major causes of the hostilities in the area.

Gwani added, "These problems can only be solved if the rule of law is allowed to take its full course. Rule of law entails adherence to the principles of supremacy of the law over all citizens and subjects in Nigeria, equality of all citizens and subjects before the law.

"As representatives of the people of Southern Kaduna, we hereby state unequivocally that the life of every citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria regardless of ethnic religious or ideological differences must be protected as required under Section 14(2)(b) CFRN 1999(as amended).”