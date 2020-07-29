Nigerian Government Announces Dates For NECO, NABTEB Examinations

The Basic Education Certificate Examinations for JSS 3 pupils also conducted by NECO will start on August 24 and end on September 7, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said that the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations organised by the National Examination Council for SS3 pupils will commence on October 5 and end on November 18, 2020.

The government also said that the National Business and Technical Examination Board examinations will start on September 21 and end on October 15, 2020.

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, disclosed this at the end of a two-day meeting with chief executives of examination bodies in the country.

Furthermore, the National Common Entrance Examination into Unity Colleges will be held on October 17, 2020.

