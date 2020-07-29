Nigerian Man Jailed For Attempting To Acquire Voter Card In Ghana

Baba Jamal, his counsel, in pleading for mitigation, told the court, presided over by Madam Rosemond Dodoa Agyiri, that his client was deceived to go to the registration centre.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 29, 2020

The Kaneshie District Court on Tuesday sentenced Isaiah Chima, 31-year-old Nigerian, to six months imprisonment in hard labour for attempting to register in the ongoing Ghana voters’ registration.

Chima, a tailor, pleaded guilty to attempt to register as a voter contrary to Section 24 (a) of CI. Election Regulation 1995 and was convicted on his plea.

Baba Jamal, his counsel, in pleading for mitigation, told the court, presided over by Madam Rosemond Dodoa Agyiri, that his client was deceived to go to the registration centre.

Ghana Voters card Zongo Republic

The counsel said Chima’s plea of guilty showed he was remorseful, adding that the court should temper justice with mercy.

Baba Jamal also prayed the court for mercy and clemency, Ghanaweb reports.

Police Sergeant Apaweh Achana told the court that Mr Kingsley Twum Agyapong, the complainant, is a businessman and a resident at Dansoman-Karikari. In contrast, Chima lived at Dansoman-Dominion, all suburbs of Accra.

He said on Monday, July 27, 2020, at about 0930 hours, Chima, together with Pascaline Nyadroh and Joshua Payin, went to the Swag Club House Dansoman Registration Centre to register in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

The prosecution said Pascaline and Payin filled the guarantor’s form to enable Chima to register, saying during the registration, Chima gave his name as Kofi Isaiah.

Sergeant Achana said in the course of answering questions, the registration officer became suspicious of Chima’s accent. When the guarantors were confronted, they rushed to their car and drove off, leaving Chima.

He was then arrested. After that, he admitted the offence in his caution statement in the presence of an independent witness.

Sergeant Achana said Chima told the police that he was from Abia State in Nigeria and that it was Pascaline and Payin that asked him to go and register.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption I Am Not A Beneficiary Of NDDC Contracts, Justice Dimgba Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Southern Kaduna Killings Not From One-sided Attacks — Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Netherlands, Switzerland To Repatriate $200m Malabu Deal Cash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME They Killed Women, Elderly People Who Could Not Run, Survivors Of Southern Kaduna Killings Recount Attacks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Niger Delta Ministry Ex-finance Director Sentenced To Prison For Embezzling N60m
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Doctors Guild React As Facebook, Others Delete Video Of African Doctor Who Made COVID-19 Cure Claims
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Justice Dimgba, Army GOC 6 Division, Police AIG Operations, DIG, Ex-governors, APC Chieftains, EFCC Official Listed As Beneficiaries In NDDC Contracts
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ex-Air Force Chief, AVM Mamu, Over Corruption
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Pension Reform Chairman, Maina, Released From Prison Custody
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna: Aid Worker Narrates How Mysterious Rain Quenched Flames As Gunmen Set ECWA Church On Fire
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption I Am Not A Beneficiary Of NDDC Contracts, Justice Dimgba Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Investigation Bureau Reveals Why Vice President Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crashed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics EXPOSED: Niger Republic Citizen Nominated As Non-career Ambassador By President Buhari After Claiming To Be From Jigawa State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Controversy Trails African Doctor's Claims On Coronavirus Treatment In United States
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Southern Kaduna Killings Not From One-sided Attacks — Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students Now Beggars In UK, Dabiri-Erewa Tells NDDC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Netherlands, Switzerland To Repatriate $200m Malabu Deal Cash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad