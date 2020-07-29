Southern Kaduna: Aid Worker Narrates How Mysterious Rain Quenched Flames As Gunmen Set ECWA Church On Fire

The aid worker told SaharaReporters that a young cleric, identified as Rev Kuyet Shamh Ishaya(25), was killed in the attack by the herdsmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2020

An aid worker has recounted how a mysterious rain quelled a fire that was set on Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) by herdsmen who recently attacked Zikpak, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Assailants of Fulani extraction attacked the Zikpak community last week, killing people and leaving them homeless.

ECWA Church in Tudun Wada, Jos

The source said, “The attackers attempted to burn down the ECWA church building but only God knows how that miracle occurred as the rain began to fall. It stopped the fire that was already set on the building.”

The source said Ishaya, who had recently graduated from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Theological Seminary, was preparing to get married.

While explaining that the Zikpak community is less than 2km drive away from the Joint Task Force (JTF) base, the aid worker said other survivors had been moved to the state hospital for treatment.

The attacks have rendered many of the residents homeless. 

SaharaReporters gathered Tuesday night that many of the residents, who were displaced by the attacks, have been moved to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps.

In a telephone interview with SaharaReporters, Rev. Gambo Waziri, the head of Mercy IDP Camp in Zonkwe, said over two thousand persons affected by the attacks are now in the camp.

Waziri noted that the displaced persons came from over 20 different villages, mostly in the Jema’a Local Government Area where the state government has now extended the 6 pm to 6am curfew.

“Four villages were severely affected by the attacks, and, unfortunately, it happened when the curfew was on.  

“The situation in the IDP is fine. There are security personnel ensuring our safety here at the camp.”

