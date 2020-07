A former senator and leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ayo Fasanmi, is dead.

The 94-year-old died on Wednesday night in Osogbo, Osun State, after a brief illness.

Confirming the development, son of the deceased, Afolabi, in a statement said, “With gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, at the ripe age of 94 years.”

Ayo Fasanmi