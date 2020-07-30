BREAKING: Multiple Blasts Rock Maiduguri, Many Feared Killed

Multiple explosions suspected to be from Boko Haram insurgents shook Maiduguri, Borno State, on Thursday.

The blasts, about three in number, were heard at about 6:30pm, with many residents of the city feared to have been killed in the process.

SaharaReporters gathered that the explosion occurred at Gunge, a residential area, Mairi and Custom within the metropolis.

Agitated residents said it could be another attack by Boko Haram.

Boko Haram has continued to operate in different parts of the North-East, especially in Borno State despite claims by the government that the sect had been defeated.