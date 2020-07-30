Ohanaeze Tackles Mamman Daura For Saying Competence, Not Zoning Should Determine 2023 Presidency

Now that it is the turn of the south to produce the president, they don't see it in that context anymore. He should have said this before the 2019 elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2020

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has insisted on the zoning system as the only viable way of ensuring justice and equity in Nigeria.

The group berated President Muhammadu Buhari's nephew, Mamman Daura, for saying Nigerians should support competent persons in the 2023 presidential election rather than insist on rotation of power between the North and South of the country.

Mamman Daura

While speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Tuesday, Daura advised Nigerians to vote based on competence rather than zoning.

Chief Emeka Attamah, the media aide of President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, described Daura’s comment as self-serving.

Attamah, in a statement, said Daura should have made the stance before the 2019 elections.

He added that the President's nephew said that because it was the turn of the south to occupy the presidency, according to the zoning structure.

He said, "All we know is that it is the turn of the south. We have many competent individuals who can steer the ship of this country, particularly among Ndigbo.

"Now that it is the turn of the south to produce the president, they don't see it in that context anymore.

“He should have said this before the 2019 elections. They ganged up to push President Jonathan aside because they believed it was the turn of the North to produce the president.

"Having benefited enormously from his nephew, being the President, he now wants it jettisoned because it is the turn of the South."

The group also questioned the competence of President Buhari and the security chiefs in the country.

The statement noted, "Talking about competence or most qualified, was President Buhari the most qualified Nigerian when he ascended the presidency? Has he proved to be the most competent?

"Are the service chiefs the most competent among their colleagues to warrant being retained beyond their tenure?

"Equity is a constant flagship for peace and good governance. Without it, there will be agitation and crisis.

"At his age, Mamman Daura should stand for equity and fairness. Moreover, his stand goes against the spirit of the nation's constitution, which enshrines equality of all peoples and sections of the country."

SaharaReporters, New York

