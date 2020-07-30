Ondo Government Shuts Down Private Hospital Over Unapproved Training For Nurses

A private hospital belonging to a senior government official where ladies are being trained to become nurses without necessary approvals has been shut down by the Ondo State Government.

The medical facility known as Precious Specialist Hospital, belongs to Chairman of Medical Advisory Committee of University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital, Ondo, Dr Michael Gbala.

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said no fewer than 15 young ladies had been undergoing training at the health facility as nurses.

The inexperienced young ladies were deployed by the hospital's management to attend to patients, thereby putting their lives under grave risk.

"He (Dr Laja) had been training the ladies as nurses in his private hospital for a long time.

"What he is doing in that hospital is called professional malpractices because as a senior doctor who is also working in a government hospital, he knows the implication and the Ministry of Health had to step in by shutting down the hospital.

"These ladies only learn for a period of six months or one year before attending to patients," the source said.

Gbala refused to comment on the issue when contacted by SaharaReporters.

An official of the Ministry of Health in the state, who confirmed the shutting down of the hospital, said Dr Gbala was not given any approval to train nurses on behalf of the state government.



"We had to lock up the hospital. Although, there is no disciplinary measure, we would fine him and he would have to sign an undertaking," the official said.