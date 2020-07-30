President Buhari Needs Prayers, Says Gowon

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has expressed fears that Nigeria may crumble totally if citizens don’t pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gowon disclosed this during the thanksgiving service and reception organised by the Chrietian Association of Nigeria in honour of the newly appointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, in Abuja.

Though he acknowledged that Buhari was doing a lot, the security challenges are still obvious in the country, he said.

Gowon reemphasised that if Nigeria’s territorial integrity was undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play, warning that no one should be allowed to toil with the unity of the country.

Represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, the former military ruler alleged that some people with sinister motives don’t want peace to reign in the country, hence the need for prayers.

He said, “This commission is crucial and sensitive as one of the agencies of government.

“You are coming into the office at a time that we have very serious security challenges. We have made a lot of efforts to solve these problems along with people of other religion.

“We need peace to succeed. I know President Muhammadu Buhari is doing a lot but the challenges are still there. There are people with sinister motives, who wouldn’t want peace. But through prayers, I appeal to CAN to continue to pray not only for Yakubu Pam but for the president and all of us, and for your dear country, so that Nigeria will not go asunder.

“A scholar said that we are structurally complex and pluraly diverted. If our territorial integrity is undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play. We don’t have to toil with our unity. You are in a very good position working closely with CAN and people of other faith so that together we can reestablish peace, push forward our agenda for our territorial integrity, push forward for our oneness so that together supporting the president, we can take our country to the next level, we have the human and material resources to take Nigeria to the next level.”