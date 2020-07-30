President Buhari Needs Prayers, Says Gowon

The former military ruler alleged that some people with sinister motives don’t want peace to reign in the country, hence the need for prayers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2020

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has expressed fears that Nigeria may crumble totally if citizens don’t pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gowon disclosed this during the thanksgiving service and reception organised by the Chrietian Association of Nigeria in honour of the newly appointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, in Abuja.

Though he acknowledged that Buhari was doing a lot, the security challenges are still obvious in the country, he said.

Gowon reemphasised that if Nigeria’s territorial integrity was undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play, warning that no one should be allowed to toil with the unity of the country.

Represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, the former military ruler alleged that some people with sinister motives don’t want peace to reign in the country, hence the need for prayers.

He said, “This commission is crucial and sensitive as one of the agencies of government.

“You are coming into the office at a time that we have very serious security challenges. We have made a lot of efforts to solve these problems along with people of other religion.

“We need peace to succeed. I know President Muhammadu Buhari is doing a lot but the challenges are still there. There are people with sinister motives, who wouldn’t want peace. But through prayers, I appeal to CAN to continue to pray not only for Yakubu Pam but for the president and all of us, and for your dear country, so that Nigeria will not go asunder.

“A scholar said that we are structurally complex and pluraly diverted. If our territorial integrity is undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play. We don’t have to toil with our unity. You are in a very good position working closely with CAN and people of other faith so that together we can reestablish peace, push forward our agenda for our territorial integrity, push forward for our oneness so that together supporting the president, we can take our country to the next level, we have the human and material resources to take Nigeria to the next level.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Uncover Clause In Loan Deal Conceding Nigeria’s Sovereignty To China
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Edo Deputy Governor Mocks Oshiomhole For Kneeling While Campaigning For Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Scarcity Of Trustworthy Leaders Killing Nigeria —CAN President
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Boko Haram Terrorist Kills Father, Steals His Cow –Ndume
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption How Nigeria’s AGF Malami Indicted Predecessor Adoke In OPL 245 Scam While Testifying In London
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Army Vows To Punish Attackers Of Borno Governor's Convoy, Arrests Soldier Who Killed Newly Married Colleague
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Travellers Abducted As Hoodlums Take Over Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Company Where Nigerian University Student Was Killed By Machine Suspends Operation, Launches Investigation Into Tragedy
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Troops, Kill Newly Married Officer, Nine Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Uncover Clause In Loan Deal Conceding Nigeria’s Sovereignty To China
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Edo Deputy Governor Mocks Oshiomhole For Kneeling While Campaigning For Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Governor Ben Ayade's Aide, Accused Of Raping 15-year-old, Slumps, Dies In His Car
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Newly Married Soldier Killed By Fellow Military Colleague In Borno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion All Hail King Corruption! By Achike Chude
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Blocks Lance Corporal Martins From Seeing Lawyer And Family Despite Court Order
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Herman Cain, Former GOP Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad