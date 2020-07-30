Scarcity Of Trustworthy Leaders Killing Nigeria —CAN President

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2020

Reverend Samson Ayokunle, President of Christian Association of Nigeria, has noted that the scarcity of trustworthy leaders was one of the things killing the country.

Ayokunle spoke during a thanksgiving service in honour of the new Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, at the National Christian Centre, Abuja. 

The CAN President said many leaders were embezzlers and rogues, adding that resources committed to them ended up being mismanaged.

He said, “One of the things killing our nation Nigeria today is the scarcity of trustworthy leaders. The nation is crawling because some, if not many of those in leadership are untrustworthy.

“They are embezzlers and rogues. You cannot commit any resource into their hands and expect good returns.

“Many companies in this country had shut down because of unfaithful managers and workers. Our country is in great danger because of this.”

Ayokunle urged Christian leaders in the country to always stand for what is right and act gently and humbly.

He added, “A humble leader would always appreciate the contributions of others. 

“This appreciation is the reinforcement you would give them to do better in the subsequent assignment. Jesus washed his disciples feet. In your humble leadership, serve with your team and take good care of their welfare as Jesus did.”

