Travellers Abducted As Hoodlums Take Over Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen laid ambush near Katari Village, shooting sporadically at some vehicles heading to Kaduna around 9:00am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2020

A yet to be specified number of travellers were allegedly abducted along Abuja- Kaduna Expressway on Thursday by some hoodlums.

The number of the travellers affected in the attack could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammed Jilge, could not confirm the incident when contacted by SaharaReporters.

Many travellers had recently expressed fear and apprehension over the 100 per cent increase in train fare by the Nigerian Government.

They alleged that the increment will force them back to the road where kidnappers operate daily.

