We Regret Travelling To Lebanon, Nigerian Ladies Cry Out For Help In New Video

About 22 Nigerian ladies stranded in Lebanon have urged the Nigerian government to rescue them from the Asian country.

The ladies are also calling on well-meaning Nigerians to help facilitate their return to Nigeria.

The ladies, in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, said they regretted travelling to Lebanon.

"We are stranded. Please, we are pleading. We need your help. We are living and sleeping in one room.

"We regret coming to this place (Lebanon); we want to return to our father's land. Please help us," they appealed to the Nigerian government.

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters, one of the ladies stranded in Lebanon, who identified herself as Comfort, explained that the 22 of them are now homeless.

She said they had been evicted from their temporary house.

She disclosed that three of the girls are sick and risk dying because no hospital would admit them for treatment without their national passport.

She said, "We left our madam and are living here, but the landlord of this house has sent us out, saying we should not come back. We are stranded; we don't have anywhere to go to.

"Three of us are sick now; they can't be treated without their passports. The passports are with their bosses."

The ladies claimed that the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon had shunned their calls for help. They also said the embassy officials did not allow them to see the ambassador.

Comfort revealed that she applied for the evacuation flight from Lebanon but that the Nigerian embassy did not list her name among those to return to Nigeria.

"I registered for evacuation on July 3 and since then, three evacuation flights have left Lebanon.

"The embassy is not doing anything to help us. We are your children; we need to go back to our country. We need all the help we can get. We want Nigerians to come to our aid," Comfort said.