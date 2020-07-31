Cross River Doctor Dies Of COVID-19

Dr Kate Okpa, a member of the Nigerian Medical Association in the Cross River State, has died of Coronavirus.

Speaking with journalists in Calabar, the state capital, Agam Ayuk, Chairman of the NMA in the state, noted that Dr Okpa was from their Ogoja chapter.

He said that the rate of COVID-19 infections in the state was under-reported and that the government was not helping out.

He said, “Currently, we have nine members who are infected with COVID-19. We lost a member in Ogoja, Rev Sister (Dr) Kate Okpa to COVID-19. It is something that is serious.

“The national response team has been around for almost two weeks now but the challenge we have in the state is that positive cases of COVID-19 are under-reported and the government is not helping out.

“Presently, we have pressure on UCTH. The reports you see are from NCDC or UCTH platforms. We thank God that NCDC is listening to us hence the state has two testing centres for COVID-19 and we are happy with the response we have gotten. Let the government of Cross River State listen to us and do their own part.”