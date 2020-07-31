Group Urges Politicians To Shun Violence During Ondo Governorship Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2020

Ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, a group, Integrity Elite, has asked politicians to shun violence as they prepare for their campaigns. 

The group said elections should be seen as an avenue for growth and development of humanity in any society. 

Mr Lanre Ogidan, Coordinator of the group, who spoke in Akure, the state capital, said the governorship election should not be a repeat of the 1983 edition in the state where crisis broke out. 

The 1983 governorship election witnessed crisis with several houses burnt following a feud between late Micheal Adekunle Ajasin and Akin Omoboriowo in the state. 

Ogidan explained that the governorship primaries of political parties, which went smoothly without violence was a demonstration of democracy in action. 

He said candidates of political parties participating in the exercise should make their campaigns issue-based and interactive. 

He called on security agencies and the electoral umpire to be professional in disharging their duties.

He said, “We are pleading with all political players including politicians and the electorate to take a step further towards pursuing genuine peaceful election. 

"We are calling on all unscrupulous elements in the state to desist from causing violence because it won't help us."

SaharaReporters, New York

