Lawmaker Calls For Cooperation In Fight Against Human Trafficking

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, said only cooperation among Nigerians can defeat the lies of agents, who lure girls into slavery outside the country.

Akande-Sadipe said this in a statement to mark the World Day Against Trafficking.

She said, “The best way to eradicate this evil among us is to work in unison.

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe

“The traficking agents and their collaborators are not more powerful than those who mean well for the people of this nation.

“This action will ensure that we build awareness in our various states and discourage and educate parents and our girls on the risk of foreign domestic servitude and the lies of agents who end up trafficking them into dangerous situations.

“We would ensure that the collaboration focuses on rehabilitation, effective sensitisation, workshops and seminars across communities, schools, churches, mosques, markets and other public places, to the remotest parts of our nation.”

The lawmaker said the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon had provided some emergency help to some 30 Nigerian ladies forced out of their shelter by the landlord.

“I spoke to the Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon yesterday and his response was inspiring as he had put in place some emergency palliatives for the girls in Lebanon,” she said.

Many Nigerian ladies however, remain stranded as the Nigerian Government has been unable to arrange evacuation flights to bring them back to the country.