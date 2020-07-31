Lawmaker Calls For Cooperation In Fight Against Human Trafficking

Many Nigerian ladies however, remain stranded as the Nigerian Government has been unable to arrange evacuation flights to bring them back to the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2020

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, said only cooperation among Nigerians can defeat the lies of agents, who lure girls into slavery outside the country. 

Akande-Sadipe said this in a statement to mark the World Day Against Trafficking.

She said, “The best way to eradicate this evil among us is to work in unison.

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe

“The traficking agents and their collaborators are not more powerful than those who mean well for the people of this nation.

“This action will ensure that we build awareness in our various states and discourage and educate parents and our girls on the risk of foreign domestic servitude and the lies of agents who end up trafficking them into dangerous situations.

“We would ensure that the collaboration focuses on rehabilitation, effective sensitisation, workshops and seminars across communities, schools, churches, mosques, markets and other public places, to the remotest parts of our nation.”

The lawmaker said the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon had provided some emergency help to some 30 Nigerian ladies forced out of their shelter by the landlord.

“I spoke to the Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon yesterday and his response was inspiring as he had put in place some emergency palliatives for the girls in Lebanon,” she said. 

Many Nigerian ladies however, remain stranded as the Nigerian Government has been unable to arrange evacuation flights to bring them back to the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Needs Prayers, Says Gowon
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Olumide Akapata Emerges NBA President After Landslide Victory As Dele Adeshina Faults Process
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Trump's Call For Postponement Of US Presidential Election Prompts Backlash
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Vows To Punish Attackers Of Borno Governor's Convoy, Arrests Soldier Who Killed Newly Married Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Travellers Abducted As Hoodlums Take Over Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Dismisses 300 Soldiers For Desertion, Absence Without Leave
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Needs Prayers, Says Gowon
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Olumide Akapata Emerges NBA President After Landslide Victory As Dele Adeshina Faults Process
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Trump's Call For Postponement Of US Presidential Election Prompts Backlash
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Vows To Punish Attackers Of Borno Governor's Convoy, Arrests Soldier Who Killed Newly Married Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Travellers Abducted As Hoodlums Take Over Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Dismisses 300 Soldiers For Desertion, Absence Without Leave
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Doctor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Lawmakers Insist On Sack Of Service Chiefs After Attack On Borno Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ivory Coast President Ouattara Nominated For Third Term
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency UPDATE: Furniture Maker, Son, Three Others Killed In Borno Bomb Blasts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Farmer, Kidnap Three Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad