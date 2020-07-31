NAFDAC Denies Approving Any Herbal Medicine For Treatment Of COVID-19

Director of Public Affairs of the agency said a drug could only be certified for use after going through clinical trials.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2020

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has denied approving any herbal medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Director of Public Affairs of the agency, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, while addressing journalists in Abuja, said a drug could only be certified for use after going through clinical trials.

He said, “There is a procedure for everything, we are talking about human lives here, people cannot just put together concoction and expect people to consume it just like that. So far the herbal mixture will be for public consumption due diligence must be followed.

NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye.

"Science is one, it does not tell lies; even if the son of the NAFDAC DG brings herbal product and the laboratory has failed it, we cannot go ahead and register it. Forget about sentiment, NAFDAC doesn’t have anything to gain by not registering herbal products. Is it not to our pride if register and certify products for consumption?

"The major problem in the herbal medicine industry is that, until recently, most of them are illiterate. They do not understand the language of science, what we are trying to do is to teach them how they can pass on this knowledge by connecting them with the academics who understand the language of science. But it is unfortunate that the illiterate person is always suspicious of the educated person, thinking he will steal his inventions.”

Meanwhile the NAFDAC DG, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement, titled ‘Approval for listing status by national agency for food and drug administration and control,’ said the agency was processing 2 herbal medicinal products for “safe to use” or listing status.

She said that no clinical study had been done on any of the herbal products submitted for verification on their claim. 

“Many of the applicants claim that their products are immune boosters and anti-infectives useful for relief of symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19. However, no clinical study has been done yet on any of the products to prove their claim of efficacy," she said.

