Olumide Akapata Emerges NBA President After Landslide Victory As Dele Adeshina Faults Process

Akpata does not hold the title of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, making his victory a big surprise to many.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2020

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olumide Akpata, has emerged winner of the Nigeria Bar Association presidential election by a landslide victory many lawyers have considered transparent. 

Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA, Tawo Tawo (SAN), said Akpata polled 9891 votes accounting for 54.3 per cent of all the votes cast to defeat his closest contender, Dr Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), who scored 4328 votes. 

Another SAN, Dele Adesina, finished among the contestestants with 3982.

Akpata does not hold the title of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, making his victory a big surprise to many.

Olumide Akapata

Secretary of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), had earlier written a letter during the electioneering period raising the alarm that young lawyers were about to "revolutionise" the NBA by voting a non-SAN and pleaded with senior lawyers to rise to the occasion and stop the development. 

The letter turned counter-productive as many lawyers including SANs disagreed with Awomolo. 

Ajibade (SAN), the first runner up in the presidential contest, also dissociated himself from the letter.

The controversial letter pitched many young lawyers against the other two SAN contenders, paving the way for a gallant win of Akpata, the only non-SAN in the race.

However, Adesina has faulted the electoral process and called for its cancellation. 

Adesina in a letter to the electoral committee chairman, said many voters did not receive the link to vote. 

He described the election as a "sham" and called for its cancellation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Army Blocks Lance Corporal Martins From Seeing Lawyer And Family Despite Court Order
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption FACT CHECK: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Never Finished From Law School, Bought Gown To Pretend Being A Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sharia Trial of Iranian Billionaire: A Case for America and Nigeria By Yushau A. Shuaib
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Legal Ondo Chief Judge Succumbs To Pressure, Withdraws Circular As Lawyer Calls Off Two Month Old Strike
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Jega: There’ll Be No Soldiers At Polling Units
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corporations NNPC Audit Report Exposes Double Subsidy Payments On Kerosene, Petrol-The Cable
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Needs Prayers, Says Gowon
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Vows To Punish Attackers Of Borno Governor's Convoy, Arrests Soldier Who Killed Newly Married Colleague
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Travel Travellers Abducted As Hoodlums Take Over Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Trump's Call For Postponement Of US Presidential Election Prompts Backlash
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Uncover Clause In Loan Deal Conceding Nigeria’s Sovereignty To China
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Family of Man Arrested By SARS Cries Out After Police Fail To Produce Him Seven Months After
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Company Where Nigerian University Student Was Killed By Machine Suspends Operation, Launches Investigation Into Tragedy
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ivory Coast President Ouattara Nominated For Third Term
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Deputy Governor Mocks Oshiomhole For Kneeling While Campaigning For Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion All Hail King Corruption! By Achike Chude
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Human Trafficking Worse In US Than Nigeria – NAPTIP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad