Police Arrest Officer Who Raped Woman Apprehended For Not Wearing Face Mask

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested one of its officers for apprehending and raping a woman for not using face mask.

The officer identified as Inspector Peter Ebah arrested the lady at Saakpenwaa checkpoint in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He then took her to a guest house where he raped her till morning before letting her go.

The command’s spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria that the officer had been arrested and currently detained.

He said the command had launched a full investigation into the rape allegation by inviting the victim and the police officer and his team during the incident.

He said, “The parties have provided useful statements to investigators.

“They were invited on Thursday and the matter is being investigated by detectives at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“The officer was detained immediately after giving his statement.

“We assure members of the public that justice would be served at the conclusion of our investigation."

The victim had during her arrest raised the alarm in a text message saying:m, “I have been taken to a guest house just because of N100 face mask.

“I can’t believe this is happening to me. He wants to sleep with me. I am dying. He wouldn’t let me pick any call. He threatened to seize my phone.”