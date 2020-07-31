Tension In Nasarawa Community Over Alleged Killing Of Unarmed Guard By DSS Operatives

There is outrage in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, following the alleged killing of a security guard at Ebenezer Primary School by operatives of the Department of State Services during an argument.

The incident was said to have sparked anger among residents of the area.

The deceased, who was identified as Kingsley, was said to have been accosted by the security personnel on Tuesday after he was found near a drunken man lying on the ground.

Kingsley reportedly attempted to run away but was shot by the operatives believed to be from the Federal Capital Territory Command, and his body abandoned at the scene popularly known as corner shop not far from where he worked as a security guard.

It was also gathered that the security guard might have been mistaken for a cultist and killed because he resisted arrest and attempted to escape.

A resident of the area described corner shop where the incident occurred as a dangerous area to thread especially at night because of the criminal elements.

Reacting to the incident, Director of DSS, FCT Command, Muazu Ado, denied the involvement of his men in the incident, saying that they could not have carried out any operation outside their jurisdiction.