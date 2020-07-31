We Have Done Our Best On Insecurity, Boko Haram, Says President Buhari

Despite the growing insecurity and attack by terrorist groups in different parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration had done its best in tackling the insurgency.

The President while assessing the state of security in the country, described the situation, particularly in the North-West and North-Central parts of the country as “very disturbing”, noting that his administration inherited attacks by terrorist groups.

He, however, said that while much had been achieved, more still needed to be done.

He said, “Nigerians know that we have done our best. However, what is coming out of the North-West and North-Central is very disturbing.

“We are making available resources to them to even do better.

“From the reports I am getting, they could do much better, they could do much better. But we are keeping them on the alert all the time to do their duties.”