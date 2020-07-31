You Have No Right To Regulate Churches, Pastor Oyakhilome Tells Nigerian Government

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Founder and President of Believers Love World popularly known as Christ Embassy, has condemned the Nigerian Government for attempting to reduce the time of Sunday services.

He said the government had no right to regulate churches and determine how long services take.

Speaking in a broadcast, Oyakhilome said Christians should be allowed to serve God the way they want without government regulations and restrictions, The PUNCH reported.

Chris Oyakhilome

He said the number of hours they were imposing on churches was what they had left in the world.

Oyakhilome said, “We can serve God as he wants us to, not as somebody says we should.

“I am appalled that some people have the audacity to tell us how many hours we can spend in church. How dare you?

“What in the world do you think you are? Your time is short. You cannot tell God’s people how long they can spend in church. If you built the building for them and you are saying you are not going to let them enter the building, maybe because you built it.

“But if you didn’t, you have no right to tell God’s people you’re going to spend one hour or two hours in church. I tell you, the number of hours you tell them they have in the church is the number of hours you have left.”