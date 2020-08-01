27 Alleged Rapists Arrested In Bauchi

The police in Bauchi have arrested 27 suspected rapists across different parts of the state.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Ahmed Wakili, in a statement on Friday night, said five others were arrested for breaching public peace.

According to him, four suspects allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Azare under Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking further, Wakili said that the suspects confessed to had raped the victim several times this year and that the prime suspect, Kabiru Saleh, lured the victim into his room where she was raped.

Investigation into the case was currently ongoing, according to him.