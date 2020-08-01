Bandits Attack Nasarawa Community, Kill Traditional Ruler

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2020

Bandits on Friday murdered the village head of Odu, Amos Ewa Obere, in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits stormed the village in large numbers on motorcycles, armed with weapons and operated for hours.

Some residents of the village were also said to have been injured during the attack.

It was also learnt that the bandits rustled animals.

A source lamented that security operatives were yet to arrive at the village as at 7:30am on Saturday.

Bandits attacks and kidnappings have been on the rise in Northern Nigeria in recent times, leaving many deaths and displacement behind.

SaharaReporters, New York

