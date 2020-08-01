Boko Haram: We Are No Longer Safe, Shehu Of Borno Cries Out

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, has said the leaders and people of Borno State were no longer safe.

The Shehu, in response to the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, made the comment in Maiduguri when he paid traditional Sallah homage to the governor at the Government House.

Zulum’s convoy was attacked by gunmen in Baga town under Kukawa Local Government Area on Wednesday during a visit to the area.

He said, “We are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time, it is a very unfortunate and great pity.

“If the convoy of the whole Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, nobody is safe because he is the number one citizen of the state.

“If a convoy of such highly placed person in the State will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worse.

“I urge everyone to raise up our hands to seek Allah's intervention.”

The royal father, who also spoke on the COVID-19 pandemic, urged Borno citizens to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive protocols advocated by health experts.