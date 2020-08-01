Boko Haram: We Are No Longer Safe, Shehu Of Borno Cries Out

The Shehu, in response to the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, made the comment in Maiduguri when he paid traditional Sallah homage to the governor at the Government House.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2020

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, has said the leaders and people of Borno State were no longer safe.

The Shehu, in response to the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, made the comment in Maiduguri when he paid traditional Sallah homage to the governor at the Government House.

Zulum’s convoy was attacked by gunmen in Baga town under Kukawa Local Government Area on Wednesday during a visit to the area.

Shehu of Borno

He said, “We are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time, it is a very unfortunate and great pity.

“If the convoy of the whole Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, nobody is safe because he is the number one citizen of the state.

“If a convoy of such highly placed person in the State will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worse.

“I urge everyone to raise up our hands to seek Allah's intervention.”

The royal father, who also spoke on the COVID-19 pandemic, urged Borno citizens to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive protocols advocated by health experts.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram I Can’t Remember Number Of Persons I have Killed –Repentant Boko Haram Fighter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Lawmakers Insist On Sack Of Service Chiefs After Attack On Borno Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Attack Nasarawa Community, Kill Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency UPDATE: Furniture Maker, Son, Three Others Killed In Borno Bomb Blasts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Boko Haram Terrorist Kills Father, Steals His Cow –Ndume
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Travellers Abducted As Hoodlums Take Over Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Corruption: There Have Been Abuse Of Trust By People In My Administration —President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Needs Prayers, Says Gowon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity You Have No Right To Regulate Churches, Pastor Oyakhilome Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Raped Woman Apprehended For Not Wearing Face Mask
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Strikes Out Criminal Assault Case Against Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram I Can’t Remember Number Of Persons I have Killed –Repentant Boko Haram Fighter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Tension In Nasarawa Community Over Alleged Killing Of Unarmed Guard By DSS Operatives
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Done Our Best On Insecurity, Boko Haram, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Recover AK 47 Rifles Used During Ondo Bank Robbery In Oyo State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Lawmakers Insist On Sack Of Service Chiefs After Attack On Borno Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 10 Passengers Die In Lagos Boat Accident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad