BREAKING: Lagos Orders Reopening Of Churches, Mosques

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday announced that worship centres in the state will be opened from Friday, August 7.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during a briefing on COVID-19 at the Lagos House in Marina area of the state.

The governor said religious leaders must make available hand sanitisers, handheld thermometer checks, adding that the state government will ensure that social distancing is maintained.

Worship centres and other social gatherings were banned in the state since March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.