BREAKING: Lagos Orders Reopening Of Churches, Mosques

The governor said religious leaders must make available hand sanitisers, handheld thermometer checks, adding that the state government will ensure that social distancing is maintained.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2020

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday announced that worship centres in the state will be opened from Friday, August 7.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during a briefing on COVID-19 at the Lagos House in Marina area of the state.

The governor said religious leaders must make available hand sanitisers, handheld thermometer checks, adding that the state government will ensure that social distancing is maintained.

Worship centres and other social gatherings were banned in the state since March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Doctor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Fumigation Of Schools Begins In Ondo Ahead Of SS3 Students Resumption For Exams
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ekiti State Governor, Fayemi, Recovers From Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NAFDAC Denies Approving Any Herbal Medicine For Treatment Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Lagos Government To Teach Eight Subjects Through TV, Radio Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aisha Buhari Calls For National Lockdown To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram I Can’t Remember Number Of Persons I have Killed –Repentant Boko Haram Fighter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity You Have No Right To Regulate Churches, Pastor Oyakhilome Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 10 Passengers Die In Lagos Boat Accident
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Are No Longer Safe, Shehu Of Borno Cries Out
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Strikes Out Criminal Assault Case Against Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Shops Destroyed As Fire Guts Foam Market In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Rapes Lady On Sallah Day In Ibadan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Mamman Daura's Feeble Defense By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Needs Prayers, Says Gowon
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Corruption: There Have Been Abuse Of Trust By People In My Administration —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Raped Woman Apprehended For Not Wearing Face Mask
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Insecurity: Nigerians Deserve The Best, Not Your Best – A Reply To President Buhari By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad