Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Daughter, Aides Recover From COVID-19

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2020

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

Umahi confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

The governor had announced that he tested positive for the disease on July 4.

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

He, however, noted that he was asymptomatic and had since isolated himself in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control protocols.

The governor in the statement disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides also tested negative for the virus.

He thanked God for his recovery and the people of Ebonyi State for their prayers and support.

SaharaReporters, New York

