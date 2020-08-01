Fumigation Of Schools Begins In Ondo Ahead Of SS3 Students Resumption For Exams

Following the reopening of schools for pupils writing the Senior School Certificate Examinations, the Ondo State Government has begun the fumigation of schools across the state.

The examinations by the West African Examination Council holds between August 17, 2020 and September 18, 2020, while NECO SSCE will hold between October 5, 2020 and November 18, 2020.

“As a way of preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic among the students, schools are to open from 8:00am to 2:00pm, Mondays to Fridays; disinfection and fumigation of all facilities must be carried out at least a week before resumption; hand washing spot(s) should be provided, to guarantee regular washing of hands by learners and teachers,” a letter by the Ministry of Education to schools read.

Some private school owners told SaharaReporters that they had fumigated their facilities and put in place all items prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to prevent the spread of Coronavirus as well ahead of the reopening and commencement of examination for SSS 3 pupils.