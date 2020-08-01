Man Allegedly Rapes Lady On Sallah Day In Ibadan

One Waheed Ogundele has been accused of raping a lady (name witheld) in Ologuneru area of Oyo State.

Abegunde was said to have raped the lady on the night of Sallah while she went to share food to her neighbours.

A relative of the lady, who identified himself as Mahmud, told SaharaReporters that the rapist absconded while neighbours were trying to take him to a police station.

Mahmud said, “We were going to pray in a mosque when her mother sent her to go and give food to somebody.

“She did not come back on time and we had to go and check to know why she is being delayed.

“We saw her coming on the road shedding tears with blood on her body.

“We asked what happened and she said Ogundele raped her.

“We tried to hold him down but his friends intervened and helped him escape.”

Mahmud said the case had been reported at the Eleyele Police Command, adding that they were trying to appeal to the family of the victim not to escalate the matter.

Condemning the rate of rape in the country, a lawyer, Alexander Atuchukwu, urged parents to educate and discourage their male children from raping.

He noted that rape was the only criminal case in law that does not have a defense.

He said, “As a lawyer, we have found out that most rapists and their apologist and sympathisers had a rough sad traumatic childhood; cases of father beating mother and others.

“Rape is the only criminal case that doesn't have a defense in law, as bad as murder is, murder has a defense in law but rape doesn't.

“The moment you decide to rape a woman, that is the day you decide to damage her life for ever, just like how u have her physical health and mental health. Let us all take note and be guided.”