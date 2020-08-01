Man Allegedly Rapes Lady On Sallah Day In Ibadan

Abegunde was said to have raped the lady on the night of Sallah while she went to share food to her neighbours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2020

One Waheed Ogundele has been accused of raping a lady (name witheld) in Ologuneru area of Oyo State.

Abegunde was said to have raped the lady on the night of Sallah while she went to share food to her neighbours.

A relative of the lady, who identified himself as Mahmud, told SaharaReporters that the rapist absconded while neighbours were trying to take him to a police station.

Mahmud said, “We were going to pray in a mosque when her mother sent her to go and give food to somebody. 

“She did not come back on time and we had to go and check to know why she is being delayed.

“We saw her coming on the road shedding tears with blood on her body. 

“We asked what happened and she said Ogundele raped her.

“We tried to hold him down but his friends intervened and helped him escape.”

Mahmud said the case had been reported at the Eleyele Police Command, adding that they were trying to appeal to the family of the victim not to escalate the matter.

Condemning the rate of rape in the country, a lawyer, Alexander Atuchukwu, urged parents to educate and discourage their male children from raping.

He noted that rape was the only criminal case in law that does not have a defense.

He said, “As a lawyer, we have found out that most rapists and their apologist and sympathisers had a rough sad traumatic childhood; cases of father beating mother and others.

“Rape is the only criminal case that doesn't have a defense in law, as bad as murder is, murder has a defense in law but rape doesn't.

“The moment you decide to rape a woman, that is the day you decide to damage her life for ever, just like how u have her physical health and mental health. Let us all take note and be guided.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Strikes Out Criminal Assault Case Against Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Raped Woman Apprehended For Not Wearing Face Mask
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Recover AK 47 Rifles Used During Ondo Bank Robbery In Oyo State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME 27 Alleged Rapists Arrested In Bauchi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Governor Ben Ayade's Aide, Accused Of Raping 15-year-old, Slumps, Dies In His Car
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Shot My 24-year-old Brother, Watched Him Bleed To Death—Brother Of UNIPORT Student Killed In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram I Can’t Remember Number Of Persons I have Killed –Repentant Boko Haram Fighter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity You Have No Right To Regulate Churches, Pastor Oyakhilome Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 10 Passengers Die In Lagos Boat Accident
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Are No Longer Safe, Shehu Of Borno Cries Out
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Strikes Out Criminal Assault Case Against Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Shops Destroyed As Fire Guts Foam Market In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Mamman Daura's Feeble Defense By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Needs Prayers, Says Gowon
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Corruption: There Have Been Abuse Of Trust By People In My Administration —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Raped Woman Apprehended For Not Wearing Face Mask
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Insecurity: Nigerians Deserve The Best, Not Your Best – A Reply To President Buhari By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Recover AK 47 Rifles Used During Ondo Bank Robbery In Oyo State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad