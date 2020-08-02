117 Nigerians Evacuated From East Africa Arrive Home

About 117 Nigerians evacuated from Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania after being stranded following the outbreak of Coronavirus, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Sunday morning aboard Azman Air flight.

The returnees are expected to embark on a compulsory 14-day isolation period in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control protocol on Coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, the airline said, “Evacuation Update: A total of 117 passengers evacuated from three African countries #Rwanda #Tanzania & #Uganda by @AzmanAir safely arrived at International Wing of MMA Lagos 2nd August 2020 around 03:00hrs.

“We wish all the passengers a wonderful stay in Nigeria.”