AAC Kicks As INEC Replaces Name Of Party's Deputy Governorship Candidate Ahead Of Ondo Election

The African Action Congress in Ondo State has rejected the name published by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the party's deputy governorship candidate for the October 10 election.

The party accused INEC of publishing a "strange name" as running mate to its governorship candidate, Mr Adekunle Adeleye.

The commission on Friday released the name of all political parties' candidates and their running mates for the October 10 election.

It published one Samuel Tope Omotosho as the deputy governorship candidate for the party for the election.

But the AAC said it sent the name of Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim as the deputy governorship candidate to Adeleye and was surprised to see that her name was replaced by the electoral body.

In a statement by AAC Chairman in Ondo, Alex Adeniyi, and Publicity Secretary, Oluwasunkanmi Oni, the party accused the electoral body of distorting the list of names of its candidates for the election.

The statement reads, "It is therefore saddening that INEC went to manufacture an unknown deputy governorship candidate, namely Samuel Tope Omotosho, who is totally unknown to our party, who is not and have never been a member of our party, the African Action Congress, either in Ondo State or anywhere in the Nigeria.

"It is ignominious for INEC, a body that is expected to be apolitical, to collaborate with some unrecognised entities for reasons best known to them to tamper with the structure and constitution of our party.

"We, the African Action Congress (AAC), reject in its entirety the unknown name paired with Prince Adekunle Adeleye, our party Gubernatorial Candidate as running mate.

"At this point, we demand INEC to abjure her errors at once, and replace the unrecognised name (Samuel Tope Omotosho) with the authentic name (Hon Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim) submitted to them by the party or face legal action."