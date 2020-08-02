BREAKING: Husband, Wife Killed As Boko Haram Bombs Borno Again

A man and his wife have been killed in multiple explosions that rocked Kafan Ruwa town under Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The explosions occurred around 12:30am on Sunday, according to residents, who spoke with our correspondent.

SaharaReporters gathered that many people also sustained injuries from the blasts.

A security source told SaharaReporters that details of the actual casualty figure could not be ascertained yet but a man and his wife were killed in the blast.

The latest incident comes a few days after multiple explosions rocked Maiduguri, killing several persons and leaving dozens others injured.

Borno is the epicentre of Boko Haram’s many years of violence and wanton killings across most parts of Northern Nigeria.

