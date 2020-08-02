Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee

The parents became agitated and staged a protest against what they called monetisation of the test.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2020

The Ogun State Government has been accused of asking graduating secondary school students to pay N25,000 each before they could be allowed to resume.

SaharaReporters had reported that the graduating students are billed to resume schools ahead of their examinations on Tuesday.

The state government had mandated each student to undergo a test as a precondition for resumption to school.

The government said only students certified free of COVID-19 will be allowed into school premises.

It also asked parents to take their wards to designated places for the test between Friday and Monday.

Attempts by parents to get their children tested for free on Sunday failed as they were asked to pay N25,000 per child.

They also shut the gate of the hospital as part of moves to show their grievances against the payment.

For more than six hours they took over the premises and brought activities to a halt, preventing entry and exit into the hospital.

