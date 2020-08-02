Unite Against Banditry, Shehu Sani Urges Christians, Muslims In Southern Kaduna

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has told Christians and Muslims in Kajuru, Southern Kaduna, to unite and fight terrorism and banditry in the region.

He stated this during a peace meeting between Christian and Muslim leaders in Kajuru Local Government following the killing of innocent residents in the area.

He said, "For four decades, blood has been shed in Kaduna State in the name of religion or ethnicity. Since we were children we have witnessed killings and bloodshed for the last 40 years."

He noted that the bloodshed will continue in the area if the religious leaders do not come together and unite to fight the terrorists.

He added, "Sympathy for banditry and terrorism put you on the same league with them. Fathers, children and women are massacred everyday. The North has become an area where ceaseless mourning, bereavement and funeral services have become a daily affair.

"We must condemn the mass murder in Kaduna as we condemn the mass murder going on Katsina, Birnin Gwari, Zamfara and Niger states. We must not justify, rationalise or give excuse for killings or murder."