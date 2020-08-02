Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria

A newly formed group, National Consultative Front, has charged Nigerians to be prepared for nationwide mass action against corruption, hunger, abuse of public trust and insecurity by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The group disclosed this on Sunday in a statement jointly issued by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na'Abba, and a former presidential candidate, Prof Pat Utomi.

The group said there was the need for Nigerians to resist, neutralise and chase out the political cartel bent on milking the country's commonwealth to dry.

The group noted that it was time for Nigerians to rise up and put an end to the situation where the President was being caged and his office being run by some unelected proxies and power traders operating without any form of mandate from the Nigerian people.

The statement reads in part, "In view of the various unimaginable melodrama and macabre dance of corruption and chaos within the top echelon of the Nigerian political leadership and government, which has been exposing the cause of high level insecurity and hunger in the country today.

"It has also become imperative for us as victims of the increasing mis governance and official impunity to halt the festering rot and political corona virus in the country's power centre.

"Consequently, all of us as citizens of conscience should have no choice but to urgently rise in unison to utilize our collective power as a vast majority of united citizens capable of chasing out that clique of ruinous political cartel ravaging our common wealth enabled by their self serving capture of our Government and State, now being ruthlessly deployed to milking us to stupor, while riding rough shod on us as a people.

"However, in strengthening our budding national consultations and mobilisation towards a historic nationwide political resistance programme, the NCFront shall be flagging off its zonal political structures in the six geo political zones of the country and also set up its strategic operational committees."