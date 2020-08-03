20 Missing As Bandits Kill Six Persons In Nasarawa State

No fewer than six persons have been killed by some bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Daisy, Umaisha Development Area of Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that over 12 houses were razed by the gunmen during the attack.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that a large number of their animals and food items were also carted away during the raid.

He said the bandits stormed the communities on over 30 motorcycles after which they began shooting sporadically, leaving six persons dead.

The source further said that about 20 villagers were still missing as a result of the invasion.