20 Missing As Bandits Kill Six Persons In Nasarawa State

It was gathered that over 12 houses were razed by the gunmen during the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

No fewer than six persons have been killed by some bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Daisy, Umaisha Development Area of Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that over 12 houses were razed by the gunmen during the attack.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that a large number of their animals and food items were also carted away during the raid.

He said the bandits stormed the communities on over 30 motorcycles after which they began shooting sporadically, leaving six persons dead.

The source further said that about 20 villagers were still missing as a result of the invasion.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Are No Longer Safe, Shehu Of Borno Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency UPDATE: Furniture Maker, Son, Three Others Killed In Borno Bomb Blasts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Emami, Idahosa Bribe Military With N250 Million To Raid Tompolo's Community In Delta State, Niger Delta Avengers Say
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency Stop Calling Criminals Avengers, NDA Spokesman Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency Militants Blow Up NPDC Oil Installation In Delta State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Insurgency Niger Delta Groups Deny Militants Have Ties To Political ‘Looters’, Call For Autonomy In Delta Area
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Pay China Loan Back In 20 years –Minister Of Transportation, Amaechi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Probe: Sack Akpabio, Pondei, Niger Delta Group Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel COVID-19: Nigerians In Ukraine Seek Government's Assistance To Return Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Witchcraft: Accused And Abused By In-laws By Blue Angel (UK)
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Health Workers In Delta Cry Out Over Eight Months Unpaid Salaries Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari Must Act More Decisively To Salvage NDDC By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad