Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects

One of the projects linked to Ibori was the emergency repairs of Onoghove community road from Ajanesan to Western Delta University at the cost of N485.7m.

by Sahara Reporters Aug 03, 2020

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Others on the lists submitted to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on July 23 by Akpabio are the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, among others.

James Ibori's reception

The letter, which was also copied to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, was addressed to the Clerk to the House, Mr Patrick Giwa, with Reference Number MNDA/HM/04/IV/158.

It was titled, 'Some Niger Delta Development Commission Contracts Allegedly Given to Some Members of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives).'

The emergency repairs projects linked to them, according to the document obtained by Punch, were awarded in 2018 at a cost which ranges from N400m and N560m each.

Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at the cost of N429m.

Five projects were linked to Kalu, who was identified in the document as OUK-Kalu (the project source).

 The emergency repairs on road projects linked to Kalu are in Abia State, and the costs ranged from N517m to N560m. 

The details are Emergency repairs of Ezere-Acha-Ndiokoukwu Road (N517.9m) and repairs of Amaubiri-Eluama-Uru Ring Road, Lokpaukwu, Umuchieze (N560m).

Others linked to Kalu are Ndi Oji Abam-Atan Road (N523.7m), Okafia-Ozuitem-Bende road (508m), and the Ozu-Amuru-Abam Road at the cost of N523.4m.

The cost of the 12 projects linked to Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, located in Imo and Rivers states, were not indicated in the documents.

The NDDC document, however, listed some the projects to include, emergency repairs of Umuelemai-Aba branch road, Anara-Okwelle-Umuna Road, Okpara-Road junction-Ogili Community all in Imo State.

