Attack On Zulum Shows Nobody Is Safe In Nigeria, Governors Say

The group in a letter of solidarity to Governor Zulum, described the attack as “unwarranted attack too many.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

The Nigerian Governors Forum on Monday said that the recent attack on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State, had shown that nobody was safe in Nigeria.

In the letter signed by Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor and NGF Chairman, the governors said they will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising insecurity in the country.

The letter reads, “On behalf of the 36 state governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr Governor, forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil. We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of the government to end it.”

Suspected members of Boko Haram had last week attacked Zulum’s convoy when he was touring some communities in the state.

 

