BREAKING: Ondo Doctors Call Off Strike Action After One Month

Medical doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners in Ondo State have called off their strike action after one month.

The doctors, who work in government-owned hospitals, had on Wednesday June, 24, 2020 withdrawn medical services from all public health facilities including the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Akure, the state capital.

They are demanding for the payment of all their accumulated arrears, allowances and a better welfare package including life insurance for frontline doctors in the IDH.

Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr Oluwafemi Aina, on Monday told SaharaReporters that they decided to suspend the strike action after the government agreed to some of their demands.

Aina explained that the government had procured some basic Personal Protective Equipment to all medical officers in the government hospitals with a promise to begin its distribution.

He also disclosed that the government had paid one out of the three months Special COVID-19 hazard and risk allowance to frontline health workers in the state.

According to him, the government has also concluded plans to implement its earlier suspended negotiations on the minimum wage and consequential adjustments of basic salaries of health workers in the state starting with the July 2020 salaries.

He said, "So, the congress decided over the weekend to suspend the strike action which had lasted more than a month after the government acceded to some of these demands for the medical doctors."