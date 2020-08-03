BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years

Shoprite opened its first store in Lagos in December 2005.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

South Africa’s grocery retailer, ShopRite, is leaving Nigeria 15 years after it opened shop in the West African country.

Shoprite opened its first store in Lagos in December 2005.

In a trading update filed at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Monday morning, the retail giant said it was planning to discontinue its operations in Nigeria.

International supermarkets (excluding Nigeria) contributed 11.6 per cent to group sales and reported 1.4 per cent decline in sales from 2018.

South African operations contributed 78 per cent of overall sales and saw 8.7 per cent rise for the year.

The company said it had been approached by potential investors willing to take over its Nigerian operations.

It said it was considering an outright sale of its operation or selling a majority stake in its Nigerian subsidiary.

“Following approaches from various potential investors, and in line with our re-evaluation of the Group’s operating model in Nigeria, the Board has decided to initiate a formal process to consider the potential sale of all, or a majority stake, in Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Shoprite International Limited.

“As such, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited may be classified as a discontinued operation when Shoprite reports its results for the year. Any further updates will be provided to the market at the appropriate time,” part of the update read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Omidyar Network Backed Andela Raises $24M To Teach The Next Generation Of Africans
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Are Electricity Tariffs In Nigeria Really The Lowest In Africa? By Africa Check
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Business AUDIO: "General" John Togo, The New Face Of The Niger Delta Insurgency, Speaks To SaharaReporters
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Business Oil Producing Community In Ondo State Protest Over Chevron's Reluctance To Fulfill Agreement
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Flashing Signs Of Economic Disaster By Niyi Omidire
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Before Wal-Mart Comes to Nigeria By Chidi Oguamanam
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Adesina Petitions NBA Trustees, Seeks Fresh Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency 20 Missing As Bandits Kill Six Persons In Nasarawa State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Pay China Loan Back In 20 years –Minister Of Transportation, Amaechi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Sets Up 30-member Committee To Accelerate Passage Of PIB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Witchcraft: Accused And Abused By In-laws By Blue Angel (UK)
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel COVID-19: Nigerians In Ukraine Seek Government's Assistance To Return Home
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad