Court Sentences Man To Prison Custody For Stealing Water Tank In Ogun State

Segun was sentenced without an option of fine after he pleaded guilty to one count charge of theft.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

A 28-year-old man, Akintunde Segun, has been sentenced to one year in prison custody for stealing a water tank belonging to the Nigerian Bar Association by a Magistrates Court in Ota, Ogun State.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Titi Olatoye, told the court that Segun committed the offence on July 30 at about 12:35am within the court premises.

Olatoye revealed that the convict entered the premises of the court in Ota and stole the tank valued at N50,000.

She said that the convict was arrested and taken to a police station after he could not give satisfactory answers as to where he was taking the tank to.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

SaharaReporters, New York

